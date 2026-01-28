Prominent Indian politician Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash

The plane, which took off from Mumbai on Wednesday, crash-landed at the airport in Pawar’s constituency of Baramati, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Two members of the prominent politician’s staff and two crew were also reported to have been killed.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially confirmed.

FlightRadar, an online flight tracking service, said the aircraft was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport when it crashed.

Earlier, it was reported that Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, Basarnas, located debris from the ATR 42-500 aircraft, carrying 11 people, that went missing Saturday in South Sulawesi. Aircraft fragments were discovered on Sunday morning near the summit of Mount Bulusaraung in Pangkep district. Given the challenging mountainous terrain, authorities decided to expand the scope of the search and rescue operation.