Defense Minister reviews Kazakh peacekeepers’ readiness for Golan Heights Mission

During his working trip to Almaty, Kossanov met with servicemen of the 3rd national peacekeeping contingent. Unit commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ilyas Almatov reported that the personnel are fully prepared to carry out assigned tasks.

“The training is ongoing in line with international standards. The contingent is completely ready to depart for the mission area,” he said.

Addressing the troops, Kossanov stressed the importance of the mission.

“Participation in a peacekeeping operation is both a great honor and a serious responsibility. Kazakhstan’s contingent enjoys the trust and respect of the country’s leadership and the UN mission command. I am confident you will represent our republic with dignity,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the contribution of Kazakh peacekeepers to stability and security in their area of responsibility.

Kazakhstan first deployed an independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights in 2024. The UN mission’s leadership praised the high level of training of Kazakh peacekeepers.