Defense Minister Myrzakhmetov meets families of deceased and injured servicemen

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Military Prosecutor and representatives of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“The Ministry of Defense understands the concerns raised by the families and extends its deepest sympathy to every family of a deceased or injured serviceman. Every appeal requires careful consideration and clear, specific answers,” Major General Myrzakhmetov said.

At the end of the meeting, the minister stated that he would personally review each case and examine the materials submitted.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had begun implementing a comprehensive military reform plan approved at a Security Council meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.