Defense Minister meets families of servicemen who died during Caspian Sea drills
Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov has visited the families of servicemen who died while performing a combat training mission during a military exercise in the Mangystau region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“For us, they were not just servicemen - they were our comrades-in-arms, sons and brothers. Their deaths are a bereavement for the entire Armed Forces. We mourn together with their families and loved ones and will stand by them during this difficult time,” the minister said.
Meirambek Berdikhanov, Azamat Madikhan and Dastan Begey were called up for mandatory military service from the city of Zhanaozen, while Miras Turdybekuly was drafted from the village of Zhetybai.
According to the ministry, the servicemen were known for their responsibility and discipline and faithfully fulfilled their military duties.
The minister assured the families would receive comprehensive assistance and the necessary support. The Ministry of Defense will continue to assist them in resolving any issues that arise and maintain regular contact with the families.
Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.