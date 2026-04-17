Debut CMG Media Week 2026 wraps up in Astana

The program included panel sessions, lectures, and practical workshops focused on developing competencies in modern media, digital communications, and content production.

Special attention was paid to training a new generation of journalists and media professionals capable of working amid digital transformation and the rising standards for information reliability.

The training involved 80 students from the MNU International School of Journalism, who were divided into four specialized tracks: television reporting and visual storytelling, audio journalism and podcasts, documentary storytelling, and working with new technologies, including artificial intelligence in journalism.

Throughout the week, students engaged deeply in their chosen fields — from introductory sessions with trainers and mastering theory to field assignments and preparing final projects. Such a format provided students with an opportunity for a deep dive into the profession by sourcing real speakers, recording interviews, editing footage, and presenting complete projects.

"The partnership with the TV and Radio Complex of the President has helped create a unique project through which students gain access to the practices and lectures of leading journalists. This week has demonstrated the effectiveness of such a format: students managed not only to solidify their knowledge but also to demonstrate their skills through real-world cases," emphasized Aigul Zhamalova, Dean of the MNU International School of Journalism.

Within the training framework, student projects covered practical social themes related to health and quality of life. Fieldwork took place at real locations, including the Botanical Garden, where students filmed news reports, conducted interviews, and gathered audio material.

Chinese trainers noted the high level of technical and professional proficiency among Kazakhstani journalists, particularly in the use of artificial intelligence. These technologies are being widely integrated into news journalism and program production, opening new horizons for the media industry.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov

"This training proved to be truly valuable for us. It allowed us not only to cement the knowledge obtained in our final year but also to observe how international journalists work. It was especially pleasant that the guest speakers highly rated our works. This collaborative format provides us with both a theoretical foundation and live practice," shared Adina Nurkatova, a student at the MNU International School of Journalism.

During the closing ceremony of the CMG Media Week 2026, the best student projects were presented, and their authors received certificates confirming their participation in the program.

CGTN journalist Zhao Yunfei also conducted a public training session titled Journalism in a Complex World for mass media professionals.

It was noted that organizing regular platforms for exchanging experience and implementing joint projects is a significant step toward strengthening the ties between the academic environment and media structures, highlighting the importance of consistent work in developing production standards within the communications sector.

It is worth noting that this event, organized by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group, is held within the framework of the Agreement on the joint media projects signed on June 16, 2025, in the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Xi Jinping of China.