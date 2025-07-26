Debris found in search for military helicopter – Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry continues its round-the-clock search and rescue operation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident involving the Kazakh Air Defense Forces helicopter. Contact with the crew was lost near the settlement of Otar.

“An oil-like stain was detected on the waters of Lake Sorbulak in the Almaty region during space monitoring conducted by the Operational Headquarters of the Ministry’s Command Center. The Ministry’s rescue team was immediately dispatched to the area. The search and rescue efforts continued overnight. As a result of the on-site investigation, debris of an aircraft, presumably belonging to Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces, were discovered,” the Ministry’s statement reads.

Rescuers from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry are currently working at the site. Specialized equipment has been deployed, including echo sounders, UAVs, and underwater drones.

Approximately 200 personnel, 40 units of equipment, 15 watercraft, 4 canine teams, and 2 aircraft from the Ministry are involved in the search and rescue operation.

Earlier, it was reported that an EC-145 helicopter of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radar on Friday, July 25, during a scheduled flight in the Almaty region.