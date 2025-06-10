Death toll rises to 9 in Austria school shooting: media

Several students and teachers were seriously injured, local media cited the police as saying. The suspected perpetrator is believed to have killed himself, reports added.

According to Austria's largest newspaper, Kronen Zeitung, the incident occurred at the school in the Lend district shortly before 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday.

Police have been mobilized in the region, with a helicopter deployed. The school has been evacuated, and further danger is excluded, local police stated on the social media platform X.

