1 killed, multiple injured in Florida State University shooting

One person is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to the reports, citing the Tallahassee Police Department.​​​​​​​

"An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union," the school said on X.

At least six people were receiving treatment at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, according to the local media.

The FBI said it is responding and assisting local law enforcement partners.

The school advised everyone to continue to shelter in place.

"All classes and university events including athletics events scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025, have been cancelled. Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus," it said.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her heart breaks for the students, their families and faculty.

"There is no place in American society for violence. Our entire nation is praying for the victims and their families," she wrote on X.

