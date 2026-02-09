Death toll rises to 8 in north China factory explosion
10:43, 9 February 2026
Eight people had been confirmed dead as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Saturday's biotech factory blast in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities confirmed, Xinhua reported.
The explosion occurred at a workshop of the Jiapeng biotech company in Shanyin County, Shuozhou City.
The legal representative of the company has been placed under control, and an investigation team has been established.
Earlier, it was reported that a powerful blast ripped through Imambargah Khadijat-ul-Kubra in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, Pakistan, killing at least 31 people and wounding 169 during Friday prayers.