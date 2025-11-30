Death toll rises to 303, 279 still missing following floods in Indonesia

BNPB Chief Suharyanto told a press conference that North Sumatra suffered the highest number of casualties, with 166 deaths and 143 people still unaccounted for. In West Sumatra, 90 people were confirmed dead and 85 missing, while in Aceh, 47 fatalities were recorded and 51 people remained missing.

Photo credit: Xinhua

He chaired a coordination meeting with BNPB units deployed in the three hardest-hit provinces, emphasizing that operations must be intensified as weather conditions in the affected areas begin to improve.

He noted that the agency is prioritizing three urgent tasks: conducting search and rescue operations for those still missing, restoring disrupted communication access, and ensuring the swift delivery of logistics to affected residents.

The number of fatalities from floods and landslides that struck Indonesia's Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra has risen to 174, with 79 people still missing and 12 others injured, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Friday.