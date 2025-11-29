Flash floods, landslides leave 174 dead, 79 missing in Indonesia

BNPB Chief Suharyanto said during a press briefing that North Sumatra has recorded the highest number of victims, with 116 deaths and 42 people missing. Several affected areas remain inaccessible due to damaged roads and ongoing landslides, slowing rescue operations.

Photo credit: Xinhua

"It is possible that more victims are located in landslide sites that remain inaccessible," Suharyanto said.

In Aceh Province, 35 people have been confirmed dead, 25 remain missing, and eight others were injured.

West Sumatra reported 23 deaths, with 12 missing and 4 others injured. Flooding and landslides damaged roads and bridges across several districts, with around 3,900 households displaced to temporary shelters.

Photo credit: Xinhua

To reduce further risks, the BNPB has launched simultaneous Weather Modification Operations in the three affected provinces to divert rain clouds away from high-risk zones.

Photo credit: Xinhua

As reported earlier, Sri Lanka has closed government offices and schools as the death toll from floods and landslides across the country has risen to 56, with more than 600 houses damaged, according to officials.