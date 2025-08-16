Death toll rises to 11 in factory fire in western Russia

"The bodies of two more people were found during rubble clearing. In total, unfortunately, 11 people died and 130 people were injured," the ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, a person, whose location was detected by one of the canine units deployed as part of the air-mobile group, was rescued from the debris, the ministry said.

More than 360 specialists and 90 units of equipment have been deployed to the scene, while search and rescue operations continue at the incident site, it added.

The fire broke out at around 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) in a production workshop of a factory in Lesnoy, Shilovsky District.

Local investigative authorities had opened a case over violations of industrial safety requirements at hazardous production facilities in connection with the incident.

