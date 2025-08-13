9 killed in Brazil's explosives factory blast

The explosion occurred in the morning at the Enaex Brasil company's facilities in an industrial area near Curitiba, capital of the state.

Enaex Brasil released a statement with a list of the nine victims, expressing its condolences and offering to cooperate with the investigation. The seven injured were treated at the scene, the company added.

Uma fábrica de dinamites explodiu na madrugada desta terça em Quatro Barras, Paraná. A Secretaria de Segurança Pública informou que há mortos entre as vítimas. Imagens mostram a destruição no local e em imóveis nos arredores.

A cobertura completa no @globoplay. pic.twitter.com/Y8BSIjnd5K — Bom Dia Brasil (@BomDiaBrasil) August 12, 2025

Brazil's Ministry of Labor has launched an investigation into safety conditions at the company's headquarters.

Parana Public Security Secretary Hudson Teixeira said at a press conference that the victims' bodies were so badly damaged that DNA tests will be needed to confirm their identities.

According to Teixeira, the blast occurred as a group of employees was handling explosive materials that were about to be loaded onto a truck.

