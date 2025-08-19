Death toll in industrial accident in Russia’s Ryazan region climbs to 25

"During the clearing of the rubble in the urban locality of Lesnoy, the body of another deceased individual was found and removed. Currently, the total number of injured stands at 158 people, including 25 fatalities," the ministry said.

The industrial accident occurred in the Shilovo District of the Ryazan Region on August 15 when a fire broke out in one of the production workshops at a local factory. The Investigative Committee of Russia is clarifying the circumstances of the incident. The Prosecutor’s Office for the Ryazan Region is monitoring the elimination of the emergency consequences.

As it was reported, death toll in Ryazan region reached 20, according to the data from crisis center.