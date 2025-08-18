Death toll in fire at enterprise in Russia’s Ryazan Region climbs to 20 — crisis center
11:38, 18 August 2025
As of 7 a.m. Moscow time (4 a.m. GMT) on August 18, 20 people have died and 134 have been injured in an emergency at an enterprise in the Shilovsky District in the Ryazan Region in central Russia, the regional crisis center said, TASS reports.
"As of 7 a.m. on August 18, as a result of an emergency situation in the Shilovsky District, 20 people have died. There have been 134 injured, with 31 patients remaining in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow, 103 of those injured are undergoing treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis center said in a statement.
As written before, the death toll rises to 11 in factory fire in western Russia.