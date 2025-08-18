Death toll in fire at enterprise in Russia’s Ryazan Region climbs to 20 — crisis center

"As of 7 a.m. on August 18, as a result of an emergency situation in the Shilovsky District, 20 people have died. There have been 134 injured, with 31 patients remaining in hospitals in Ryazan and Moscow, 103 of those injured are undergoing treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis center said in a statement.

As written before, the death toll rises to 11 in factory fire in western Russia.