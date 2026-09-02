Death toll in DR Congo's Ebola outbreak hits 3,000

The epidemic - the second-largest ​and ⁠fastest-spreading on record - was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, ⁠for ​which there are no ​approved vaccines or treatments.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ebola outbreak had reached two new health zones in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with a total of 60 areas now affected. They are Biena and Manguredjipa in DRC’s North Kivu province, where the fatality rate is much higher than the overall rate of 48%, partly due to delayed response efforts.