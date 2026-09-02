Death toll in DR Congo's Ebola outbreak hits 3,000
20:15, 2 September 2026
The death toll from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 3,007, the country’s health authorities said, WAM reported.
The epidemic - the second-largest and fastest-spreading on record - was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.
Earlier, it was reported that the Ebola outbreak had reached two new health zones in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with a total of 60 areas now affected. They are Biena and Manguredjipa in DRC’s North Kivu province, where the fatality rate is much higher than the overall rate of 48%, partly due to delayed response efforts.