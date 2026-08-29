Ebola spreads to two new zones in DRC

The two new zones affected are Biena and Manguredjipa in DRC’s North Kivu province, where the fatality rate is much higher than the overall rate of 48%, partly due to delayed response efforts, according to data by the Ministry of Health released on Friday.

The ministry said the outbreak in DRC has recorded 5,794 confirmed cases, including 2,786 deaths, and is spreading at an unprecedented speed – faster than efforts to track and slow it.

Earlier, it was reported the Democratic Republic of the Congo had began vaccinating people against Ebola on Thursday as health authorities work to slow the deadliest outbreak of the disease recorded in the country.