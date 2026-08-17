Death toll from Zimbabwean boat capsize reaches 80
03:11, 17 August 2026
The death toll from the boat capsize accident at Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on August 11 has risen to 80 after eight more bodies were recovered on August 16, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.
According to police, some of the bodies recovered earlier in the week have already been released to families for burial both within the Lake Kariba area and across the country.
The boat was traveling from Kariba town to the Chalala Fishing Camp when the accident occurred. A total of 77 people were rescued from the lake, authorities said.
As written earlier, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa had declared the accident a national disaster, directing full support for affected families.