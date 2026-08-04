Death toll from Venezuela quake rises to 6,125

The report, posted on Rodriguez's Telegram channel, said the number of people rescued remains at 6,462, while 60,992 people have received hospital treatment.

Authorities have delivered 287 homes to families affected by the earthquakes and evaluated 43,679 buildings across the country, the update said.

The Venezuelan government has used a traffic-light tagging system to assess building habitability. Green tags indicate habitable structures, yellow tags mark restricted access, while red tags identify high-risk buildings that may be subject to demolition.

The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, with epicenters in the western state of Yaracuy and the central state of La Guaira, respectively.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 1,338 people went missing in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira following the devastating quake.