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    Death toll from Venezuela earthquake exceeds 3,000

    16:35, 6 July 2026

    The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 3,342, President of the National Assembly (parliament) of the Bolivarian Republic Jorge Rodriguez said on X, citing government data, TASS reports. 

    Death toll from Venezuela earthquake exceeds 3,000
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    According to Rodriguez, the number of injured reached 16,740 as of July 5. More than 86,000 families have received assistance, while 17,345 people remain homeless.

    During search and rescue operations, 6,462 people were rescued. A total of 23,820 people received treatment in hospitals and medical facilities, assistance was provided to 86,794 affected families, and 9,585 metric tons of food were distributed to those affected.

    Earlier, it was reported two consecutive earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24. 

    World News Earthquake Venezuela Natural disasters
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