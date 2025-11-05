EN
    Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi rises to 85 in Philippines

    22:40, 5 November 2025

    The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has climbed to 85, with 75 more missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: Philippine Red Cross /Handout via Xinhua

    The NDRRMC also reported that the search for the missing people from the flooding and landslides is underway.

    On Tuesday, six people died from a military helicopter crash in Agusan del Sur province while on a relief mission to help typhoon victims.

    Kalmaegi, the 20th typhoon to slam the Philippine archipelago this year, is forecast to exit the Philippines on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

    As previously reported, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, following the numerous casualties caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi.

