Death toll climbs to 34 in Indonesia landslide, dozens still missing

The search and rescue personnel have recovered a total of 34 bodies from the scene, broadcaster Kompas TV reported.

Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Office, said that nine more bodies were retrieved on Monday, raising the total number of victims to 34.

So far, 17 have been identified and returned to their families, while forensic teams are continuing efforts to identify the remaining bodies, with around 56 people believed to be still missing.

In a separate statement, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Muhammad Ali said that 23 soldiers were buried by the landslide during a training exercise in the area. Four have been confirmed dead, while 19 are still missing, Jakarta Globe reported.

The landslide struck a village in West Bandung regency on Saturday, with dozens of homes buried under mud and debris.

Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts in the affected area, which is marked by difficult terrain, while weather forecasts warn of moderate to very heavy rainfall in the coming days, complicating operations.

Earlier it was reported, 7 were killed as landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia's West Java.