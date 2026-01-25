7 killed as landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia's West Java

The disaster occurred at around 3:00 a.m. local time. Residents reported hearing a loud rumbling sound before soil and mud swept from Pasirkuning Village toward Pasir Kuda Village.

Dozens of houses were reported to have been buried by landslide debris and mud, causing severe damage to residential areas near the affected site.

This morning, large landslide material from the foothills of Mount Burangrang swept into the settlement, damaging and carrying away several homes.



📍Pasirlangu Village, Cisarua District, West Bandung Regency (KBB), West Java, Indonesia.



Several people were injured, and around… pic.twitter.com/8zheIoDs6k — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) January 24, 2026

Based on preliminary police data, seven bodies had been recovered as of 12:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, while hundreds of other residents were still believed to be trapped or missing, with joint search and rescue teams continuing operations on the ground.

However, rescue operations have been hampered by difficult terrain, thick landslide material and the potential for further rainfall.

Local authorities have urged residents living near the affected area to remain alert and stay away from landslide-prone zones, citing the risk of secondary disasters due to unstable soil conditions.

Earlier, it was reported that an Indonesian plane carrying 11 people went missing in South Sulawesi province.