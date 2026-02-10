EN
    Death toll from heavy snowfall in Japan rises to 46

    17:18, 10 February 2026

    Almost three weeks of heavy snowfall has killed 46 people and injured 558 others in Japan, WAM reports, citing the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

    Photo credit: @Tokyonobo / X

    Continued snowfall since late January has buried northern communities and caused traffic chaos, particularly along the coast facing the Sea of Japan.

    Many fatal accidents happened when mounds of snow fell on residents from roofs or people tumbled while trying to clear it, according to police and local officials.

    In the northern regional hub of Aomori, residents are having to deal with 1.3 metres (more than 4 feet) of snow on the ground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

    Earlier, President Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of Japan over the numerous casualties caused by heavy snowfall.

    Japan World News Incidents Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
