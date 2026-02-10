Death toll from heavy snowfall in Japan rises to 46

Continued snowfall since late January has buried northern communities and caused traffic chaos, particularly along the coast facing the Sea of Japan.

Many fatal accidents happened when mounds of snow fell on residents from roofs or people tumbled while trying to clear it, according to police and local officials.

In the northern regional hub of Aomori, residents are having to deal with 1.3 metres (more than 4 feet) of snow on the ground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Heavy snowfall occurs in Oita, Japan 🇯🇵 (08.02.2026) pic.twitter.com/k3vjQ2iZZz — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) February 8, 2026

JAPAN 🇯🇵 Several buildings damaged by intense snowfall in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture. The region is experiencing "unusually heavy" snow driven by cold air from the Arctic, causing major transportation, delivery, and safety challenges. pic.twitter.com/gtBp0p2nlC — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) February 5, 2026

“Imminent threat to life”



Record-breaking snowfall in Aomori, northern Japan, has left snow depths topping 1.8 metres (5.9 feet), overwhelming roads and raising fears of deadly accidents and roof collapses, prompting the Japan Ground Self-Defence Forces to begin disaster relief… pic.twitter.com/Kknt6xsKGs — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 2, 2026

