Death toll from heavy rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 59

Juiz de Fora remains the hardest-hit city, with 53 fatalities.

In the municipality of Uba, authorities confirmed six deaths and two missing persons.

Authorities are maintaining a rotating 24-hour work schedule, with emergency crews, heavy machinery and search dogs operating in areas affected by landslides and structural collapses.

Heavy flooding continues in Ubatuba, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 🇧🇷 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AnahacC6iJ — Climate Observer (@ObserverClimate) February 27, 2026

Massive flooding in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil 🇧🇷 (25.02.2026) pic.twitter.com/lPHZAHDtKh — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) February 26, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that authorities had rescued more than 40 people on Thursday night after intense rainfall swept across Sydney, causing flash flooding and power outages.