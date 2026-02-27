EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Death toll from heavy rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 59

    13:58, 27 February 2026

    The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has risen to 59, with 15 people still missing, local authorities said Thursday, Xinhua reported.

    Death toll from heavy rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 59
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @Top_Disaster / X

    Juiz de Fora remains the hardest-hit city, with 53 fatalities.

    In the municipality of Uba, authorities confirmed six deaths and two missing persons.

    Authorities are maintaining a rotating 24-hour work schedule, with emergency crews, heavy machinery and search dogs operating in areas affected by landslides and structural collapses.

    Earlier, it was reported that authorities had rescued more than 40 people on Thursday night after intense rainfall swept across Sydney, causing flash flooding and power outages.

     

     

    Brazil Flooding Latin America World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All