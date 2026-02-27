Death toll from heavy rains in southeastern Brazil rises to 59
The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has risen to 59, with 15 people still missing, local authorities said Thursday, Xinhua reported.
Juiz de Fora remains the hardest-hit city, with 53 fatalities.
In the municipality of Uba, authorities confirmed six deaths and two missing persons.
Authorities are maintaining a rotating 24-hour work schedule, with emergency crews, heavy machinery and search dogs operating in areas affected by landslides and structural collapses.
Heavy flooding continues in Ubatuba, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 🇧🇷 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AnahacC6iJ— Climate Observer (@ObserverClimate) February 27, 2026
Massive flooding in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil 🇧🇷 (25.02.2026) pic.twitter.com/lPHZAHDtKh— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) February 26, 2026
