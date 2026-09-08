Death toll from floods on Nepal-China border hits 1,400, with over 5,800 still missing

Of those missing, 848 are foreigners, according to official figures from both Nepal and China.

Some 1,357 bodies have been recovered from floods-stricken districts in Nepal, while 5,326 people, including 587 foreigners, remain missing, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Over 13,500 people have so far been rescued, including as recently as last weekend.

The death toll from massive mudslides in Tibet, stood at 43, with 519 still missing.

China on Tuesday dispatched a fourth batch of emergency relief supplies to Nepal.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that China will continue to stand firmly with Nepal to overcome the difficulties together.

As of September 7, at least 1,355 people died and around 4,996 remain missing following a devastating mudslide in Nepal on August 26.