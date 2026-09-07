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    Death toll from mudslide in Nepal rises to 1,355, nearly 5,000 missing

    13:12, 7 September 2026

    At least 1,355 people have died and around 4,996 remain missing following a devastating mudslide in Nepal on August 26, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority’s latest update, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Death toll from mudslide in Nepal rises to 1,355, nearly 5,000 missing
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Authorities said 13,396 people have been rescued, while 3,533 people are currently staying at 39 holding centers across the affected areas.

    The missing include around 589 foreign nationals, while authorities continue to verify the figures, noting that the missing-person count may include unidentified bodies and some people who have already been rescued.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported at least 43 people had been confirmed dead and another 519 remained missing after a massive mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. 

    World News Nepal Landslide Incidents Natural disasters
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