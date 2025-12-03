EN
    Death toll from Asia floods tops 1,200 with hundreds still missing

    08:50, 3 December 2025

    The death toll from recent devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand has topped 1,200 with hundreds still missing, according to tallies from local authorities, Kyodo reports.

    Death toll from floods, landslides in Indonesia rises to 712
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Two separate cyclones made landfall on Indonesia and Sri Lanka on Nov. 26, leaving more than 700 dead and about 500 missing on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and 410 dead with about 350 still unaccounted for in Sri Lanka.

    Death toll from floods, landslides in Indonesia rises to 712
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Torrential rains prompted the Thai government to declare a state of emergency in the southern province of Songkhla on Nov. 25. Some 170 people have died in southern Thailand since the flooding began around a week earlier, according to local authorities.

    Death toll from floods, landslides in Indonesia rises to 712
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The death toll from recent floods and landslides across three provinces on Indonesia's Sumatra Island has risen to 604 with 464 missing, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Monday.

