Death toll from Asia floods tops 1,200 with hundreds still missing

Two separate cyclones made landfall on Indonesia and Sri Lanka on Nov. 26, leaving more than 700 dead and about 500 missing on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and 410 dead with about 350 still unaccounted for in Sri Lanka.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Torrential rains prompted the Thai government to declare a state of emergency in the southern province of Songkhla on Nov. 25. Some 170 people have died in southern Thailand since the flooding began around a week earlier, according to local authorities.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The death toll from recent floods and landslides across three provinces on Indonesia's Sumatra Island has risen to 604 with 464 missing, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Monday.