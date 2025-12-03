Death toll from Asia floods tops 1,200 with hundreds still missing
The death toll from recent devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand has topped 1,200 with hundreds still missing, according to tallies from local authorities, Kyodo reports.
Two separate cyclones made landfall on Indonesia and Sri Lanka on Nov. 26, leaving more than 700 dead and about 500 missing on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and 410 dead with about 350 still unaccounted for in Sri Lanka.
Torrential rains prompted the Thai government to declare a state of emergency in the southern province of Songkhla on Nov. 25. Some 170 people have died in southern Thailand since the flooding began around a week earlier, according to local authorities.
