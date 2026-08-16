Death toll from earthquake in Indonesia rises to 47

In its latest update, the BNPB said at least 346 houses have been damaged, including 157 that were severely damaged, 41 moderately damaged, and 148 slightly damaged.

The earthquake also damaged public facilities, including 87 educational facilities, 18 health facilities, five places of worship, and six government offices, according to the agency.

Melki Laka Lena, governor of East Nusa Tenggara province, told a press conference in Kupang on Saturday that some roads were cut off or blocked by landslides.

The BNPB has dispatched food and other relief supplies to the affected areas, including supplies from a logistics warehouse in East Flores Regency. Relief supplies are also being sent from Jakarta via the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base.

Following the earthquake, several flights in East Nusa Tenggara province were canceled.

The earthquake, centered near Mbay town in Nagekeo Regency, struck early Saturday and triggered a tsunami warning that was later lifted by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Rescue teams are continuing to assess casualties and damage across the affected areas.

Earlier, it was reported that a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island.