Death toll from deadly Hong Kong fire climbs to 128, with hundreds missing

A firefighter was among the dead, while 79 people were injured, including 11 firefighters, the South China Morning Post reported.

Rescue operations are ongoing, although the fires in all blocks of the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex have been brought under control.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung reported that the death toll has surpassed 100, now reaching 128, and cautioned that more bodies could still be discovered.

Authorities have received 467 reports of missing individuals. Additionally, around 200 people are in "uncertain situations," including 80 bodies that "cannot be identified," Tang said.

Earlier, the daily reported that 280 people remained missing following the incident.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier said that the fires in the seven buildings have been brought under control.

The fire broke out around noon on Wednesday in the complex, which consists of more than 1,900 apartments, and spread rapidly due to bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.

The complex consists of eight towers with an estimated population of over 4,000 residents.

Police have detained two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction & Engineering Company on suspicion of manslaughter.

Authorities say the bamboo scaffolding erected for renovations and the foam plastic materials covering the windows contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire.

“We have reason to believe that the individuals responsible at the company were grossly negligent, which caused the fire to spread quickly and led to many fatalities," said Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung Lai-yee.

Chris Tang said initial investigations showed the speed of the fire’s spread was unusual, pointing largely to the foam insulation material.

“We found that the material covering the building walls, the netting around the scaffolding, and the waterproof tarpaulin caused flames to spread much faster than would occur with materials that meet safety standards,” he noted.

For the first time in 17 years, Hong Kong issued a level-5 fire alarm, the highest on the city’s five-tier scale.

Authorities reported that two neighboring complexes were also evacuated and around 900 residents affected by the fire have taken shelter at eight temporary facilities.

More than 140 firefighting vehicles and over 800 emergency and fire personnel were deployed to the scene.

The Transportation Department announced that roads in the area had been closed due to the fire.

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered condolences to the Hong Kong government over the loss of life and instructed the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing to support local authorities in their response.

Chief Executive Lee expressed deep sorrow over the high number of deaths and injuries, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

He also convened an emergency Cabinet meeting to coordinate the response to the disaster.

Lee also set up a HK$300 million ($38.5 million) fund to support the affected residents.

