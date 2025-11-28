Hong Kong fire that killed at least 94 ‘under control’ but hundreds missing

Officials said on Friday that flames in four buildings in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, located in the Tai Po neighbourhood, had been almost entirely extinguished, but witnesses reported occasional sparks and thick smoke billowing from the site.

Rescuers are still searching for people feared trapped on the upper floors of the complex. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said contact had been lost with 279 people early on Thursday.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Resident Lawrence Lee said he still had not heard from his wife, who he believes is trapped in their apartment.

“When the fire started, I told her on the phone to escape. But once she left the flat, the corridor and stairs were all filled with smoke, and it was all dark, so she had no choice but to go back to the flat,” he said.

Yayuk, a 40-year-old Indonesian woman, told the AFP news agency that she could not find her elder sister, Sri-Wahyuni, who worked and lived in a household in the estate.

“I couldn’t sleep the whole night. This morning, I went to the consulate to ask if she was checked into the hospital,” she said.

The death toll from the disaster stood at 94 as of 6am local time on Friday (22:00 GMT, Thursday) and included one firefighter, according to the Hong Kong Fire Services Department. More than 70 people have been injured, according to the Hospital Authority, many suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing, said people in mainland China “have been watching aghast” as the tragedy unfolds.

“I think many people in China feel a lot of sympathy and empathy for those who are affected. Hundreds of millions of them live in dense urban settings, in high-rise buildings not unlike those that caught fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district,” Yu said.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Construction directors arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

The blaze began midafternoon on Wednesday on bamboo scaffolding and construction netting, and then spread across seven buildings in the complex.

Authorities suspected that some materials on the exterior walls of the high-rise buildings did not meet fire resistance standards, and led to the unusually fast spread of the fire.

Police also said they found styrofoam, which is highly flammable, attached to the windows on each floor near the elevator lobby of the one unaffected tower.

Three men from a construction company handling maintenance at the site have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. The men – company directors and an engineering consultant – were suspected of being “grossly negligent”, said Eileen Chung, a senior superintendent of police.

Amid the construction safety concerns, Chief Executive Lee said all housing estates undergoing major improvements will be immediately inspected. He also announced plans to phase out bamboo scaffolding.

According to the Construction Industry Council, there are about 2,500 registered bamboo scaffolders in Hong Kong. Some 23 people have died in bamboo scaffolding-related accidents since 2018.

Alex Webb, a fire safety engineer at CSIRO Infrastructure Technologies in Australia, said the disaster “is quite shocking” because regulations generally require buildings to be spaced apart to keep fires from spreading from one building to the next. “Typically, they don’t spread beyond the building of origin,” Webb said.

‘Seriously review fire safety’

Analysts said public anger could be directed towards the government’s building and fire safety regulators.

“I believe we need to seriously review fire safety and site safety management across the entire industry, including government oversight,” said Chau Sze Kit, chairman of the Hong Kong Construction Industry Employees General Union.

The housing complex contains nearly 2,000 apartments for about 4,800 residents, including many older people who may have struggled to evacuate quickly.

It was built in the 1980s and had been undergoing a major renovation project, which Hong Kong’s anticorruption agency said it will investigate for possible corruption.

Lee said the government would set up a 300 million Hong Kong-dollar (US$38.6m) fund to help residents.

Numerous Chinese companies and groups – including Xiaomi, Xpeng and Geely, as well as the charity foundation of Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma – have pledged millions in donations to the fire victims.

As reported previously, the death toll from the Hong Kong residential building fire surged to 75, the Fire Services Department confirmed Thursday.