Death toll from Brazil rains rises to 70

There were 64 deaths in the city of Juiz de Fora, while six were reported in the neighboring city of Uba. Both areas have been severely affected by floods and landslides since Monday.

Rescue teams have entered their fifth consecutive day of search operations. A break in rainfall overnight has aided efforts, though waterlogged ground continues to hinder access for heavy machinery in some locations.

Local authorities in Juiz de Fora stated that 8,584 people have been forced to leave their homes, and civil defense has responded to over 2,300 incidents since the storms began on Feb. 23.

The rains are part of the deadliest period recorded in Minas Gerais in the past two decades. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to visit the affected areas on Saturday to coordinate assistance with local officials.