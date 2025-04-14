Death toll from Bangkok building that collapsed in quake climbs to 36, with 59 still missing

Rescue workers continue to struggle to access parts of the debris from the State Audit Office building, including an area where a cellphone light was detected two days ago, Thai PBS reported.

The most recent body recovered late Saturday was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for identification.

Efforts have been slowed by heavy concrete and twisted steel, but authorities said the plan remains unchanged, combining manual searches with heavy machinery.

The building collapsed during the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck neighboring Myanmar on March 28.