Japan issues highest landslide warning as Typhoon Dujuan approaches

Typhoon Dujuan was expected to pass near the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from Monday evening into the night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Heavy rain was also forecast for the Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, and the Tokai region in central Japan.

The weather agency issued a Level 5 emergency warning for landslides on Izu Oshima, the largest island in the Izu chain, warning of imminent danger.

As of noon Monday, the typhoon was about 80 kilometers west of Hachijo Island and moving north-northeast at 25 kilometers per hour. It had a central atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals, with maximum wind gusts reaching 198 kilometers per hour.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Up to 250 millimeters of rain was forecast in the Tokai and Kanto regions and the Izu Islands in the 24 hours through noon Tuesday, while up to 150 mm was expected in the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan.

The storm has already affected transport services. JR Central warned that Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka could face delays or cancellations on Monday afternoon, while parts of highways have been closed.

JR East also planned to suspend some limited express services in Chiba Prefecture, while All Nippon Airways canceled all flights to and from Hachijo Island.

The weather has also affected public events, with Monday's concerts at the Rock in Japan festival in Chiba Prefecture canceled.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that heavy rain could continue through Tuesday in eastern and northeastern Japan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan issued a Level 5 landslide warning for islands south of Tokyo amid heavy rain.