Birth rates still lower than deaths in N Kazakhstan

2,999 deaths were recorded in the first six months of 2025.

According to the regional department of the National Statistics Bureau, 518,000 people live in North Kazakhstan, of which 258,000 (49.8%) live in cities and 260,000 (50.2%) in rural areas.

2,254 babies were born in the region between January and June, of which 1,199 are boys and 1,055 girls. 940 of them or 41.7% were born in the regional center.

By districts, the highest birth rates were recorded in Ualiakhanov district, followed by Akzhar and Shalakyn. The fewest births were seen in Mamlyutka, Kyzylzhar and Musrepov districts.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death in the region, accounting for 18.4% of all deaths. Diseases of the nervous system are the second leading cause of death, up to 18.2%, followed by respiratory diseases, up to 14.4%. Besides, 10.3% died of cancer diseases, 9% of diseases of the digestive system and 6% died in accidents, of poisoning and traumas.

To note, 1,309 marriages and 738 divorces were recorded in the region in the said period.

