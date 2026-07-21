Dears unveil Dimash Qudaibergen's 4.5-meter balloon sculpture in Mexico

A professional balloon artist, Mexican Dear Olga Lidia Hernández, collaborated with her creative team and members of the Dimash & Dears Regias fan club to create a 4.5-meter-tall sculpture of Dimash, entirely made of balloons.

The installation has been unveiled at a shopping mall in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where Dimash is scheduled to perform on November 14, 2026, as part of his new DiMENSIONS World Tour.

According to the organizers, the project aims to introduce local residents to the artistry of the Kazakh singer and raise awareness of the upcoming concert. The eye-catching installation has already drawn shoppers’ attention and serves as a lively reminder of Dimash’s upcoming visit to Monterrey.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dimash Qudaibergen’s music was featured at the FIFA Fan Fest in Zapopan, Jalisco, one of the tournament’s largest official fan zones, organized by FIFA in collaboration with the Government of Jalisco.