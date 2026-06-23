President holds talks with EU and EIB top officials in Brussels

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, and Vice President of the European Investment Bank Marek Mora.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the talks with high-ranking representaitves of the EU and EIB, Tokayev highly appreciated the results of negotiations with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, during which mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Astana and Brussels was reaffirmed.

As the President emphasized, the economic component of the current visit, in particular, the signing of commercial agreements and memoranda worth more than $12 bilion, also demonstrates the confidence of European business in Kazakhstan’s economy and the course of reforms being carried out in the country.

In this context, the President noted with satisfaction the fruitful nature of the partnership with the European Investment Bank, expressing confidence that further cooperation with this financial institution will contribute to Kazakhstan’s sustainable development and the advancement of initiatives to strengthen regional connectivity.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, in turn, stressed that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit opens a new chapter in relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan.

He noted that the important commercial agreements signed during the current visit are the result of many years of joint efforts to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue constructive dialogue in order to promote joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a package of documents was signed in the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, following the talks at the Europa building in Brussels.