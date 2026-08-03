Deadly heatwave continues to scorch South Korea, warnings issued for Seoul

Temperatures reached a record high of 40.9 C in the southeastern city of Daegu, surpassing the 40 C mark for the first time since Aug. 1, 1942, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Goryeong County, about 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, reported the nation's highest temperature of the day at 41.2 C at 3:37 p.m.

Severe heatwave warnings remained in effect across southwestern parts of the country, with one of the criteria for the warning being a high of at least 38 C in perceived temperature for more than a day.

The KMA said additional severe heatwave warnings will take effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday in southern Seoul, parts of Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital, as well as Jangseong and Gokseong counties in South Jeolla Province.

It would mark the first time the highest-level heat warning takes effect in the greater Seoul area since the warning system was introduced in June.

In the southeastern city of Yangsan, where temperatures reached the highest recorded temperature of 42.5 C on Sunday since modern weather observations began in 1904, temperatures peaked at 38 C.

The extreme heat has triggered health emergencies across the country.

In Incheon, west of Seoul, a man in his 40s died Monday morning with his bodily temperature nearing 40 C after being sent to a hospital the previous day.

Also on Sunday, two farmers, in their 60s and 80s, respectively, were found dead in the central province of South Chungcheong.

The KMA attributed the prolonged high temperatures to overlapping high-pressure systems over the peninsula combined with strong, direct sunlight under clear skies.

Earlier, it was reported that historic heatwave hit Austria with the mercury reaching 40.3 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.