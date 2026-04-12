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    Deadly Astana apartment fire: Injured woman in critical condition

    14:10, 12 April 2026

    Three ambulance teams responded to the deadly apartment fire in Astana. A woman rescued from the blaze was rushed to the hospital with second- to third-degree burn shock, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Astana apartment fire: Injured woman in critical condition
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    She is currently being treated in the intensive care unit, and her condition is assessed as critical.

    As earlier reported, the fire broke out overnight on April 12 in a high-rise apartment building on Turkistan Street. The bodies of three children were found at the scene.

    Authorities have opened a criminal case in connection with the incident, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

    Fires Astana Society Children Incidents Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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