Deadly Astana apartment fire: Injured woman in critical condition
14:10, 12 April 2026
Three ambulance teams responded to the deadly apartment fire in Astana. A woman rescued from the blaze was rushed to the hospital with second- to third-degree burn shock, Qazinform News Agency reports.
She is currently being treated in the intensive care unit, and her condition is assessed as critical.
As earlier reported, the fire broke out overnight on April 12 in a high-rise apartment building on Turkistan Street. The bodies of three children were found at the scene.
Authorities have opened a criminal case in connection with the incident, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.