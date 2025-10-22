Days of Uzbek Language and Literature held in Osh

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Public Foundation “Vatandoshlar” Bolidin Sanayev, the leadership of Osh State University, members of the faculty, representatives of Uzbek and other national cultural centers operating in the city, as well as Uzbek students.

For the guests, exhibitions of national costumes, traditional Uzbek cuisine, and musical instruments were organized on the main square of the University, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Uzbek people.

During the event, speakers spoke about the history and development of the Uzbek language, as well as the friendly relations and cultural harmony between the two countries.

As part of the program, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between the Osh State Academic Music and Drama Theater and the State Academic Musical Theater of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported that a street in Osh is set to be renamed after Abai Qunanbaiuly.