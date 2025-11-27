Days of Chinese Culture to be held in Tajikistan

The event will start on December 2 with a meeting between the leadership of the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan and an official delegation of China.

The grand opening of the event will take place at the Ayni Opera and Ballet Theatre.

On December 4, a concert programme will be held in Bokhtar.

In addition, master classes in the Tursunzoda State Institute of Culture and Arts, visits to the Hisor Fortress, National Museum of Tajikistan, and other tourist attractions will be organized.

Earlier, it was reported that the national libraries of Tajikistan and Türkiye inked a memorandum of mutual understanding.