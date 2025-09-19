Day 5: Landfill fire continues in Almaty region

To ensure a continuous water supply, firefighter teams are taking water from three different sites. Efforts to contain and extinguish the fire are ongoing around the clock.

As Kazinform reported, a state of emergency was declared on September 18 in Alatau, a town located 47 km from Almaty. Emergency response teams are employing a method of backfilling the burning areas with inert materials, followed by soil compaction. This technique aims to cut off oxygen supply to the smoldering zones, ensuring the complete extinguishment of the fire. Earlier, in the morning of September 15, it was reported that a fire had broken out at a municipal solid waste landfill near Almaty.