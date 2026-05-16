David Beckham becomes Britain’s first billionaire sports star

According to the 2026 edition of the The Sunday Times Rich List, the combined fortune of David and Victoria Beckham is estimated at £1.185 billion. The couple ranked 141st in the overall list of the wealthiest people in the United Kingdom.

The ranking lists the source of the family’s wealth as “fashion, football and music” through Beckham Brand Holdings. The company manages the couple’s commercial projects, including brand partnerships, media ventures and fashion businesses.

Beckham’s fortune has grown through investments, real estate and the development of football club Inter Miami CF, where he is a co-owner. The family’s wealth has also been boosted by Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand and other entertainment projects.

The The Sunday Times Rich List is considered one of the most authoritative annual rankings tracking the fortunes of Britain’s wealthiest individuals and families.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elon Musk became the world’s first “half-trillionaire” after his fortune surpassed $500 billion.