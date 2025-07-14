Kazakh capital to host Games of Future in 2026, debate preparations

They focused on the development of phygital sports that combine physical activities and digital technologies and debated holding the Games of the Future in Kazakhstan in 2026.

Kazakh Sports and Tourism Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov reported on the preparations. According to the Cybersports Federation of Kazakhstan, over 1.5 million Kazakhstanis are involved in cybersports today. The high-tech international event in Astana is expected to further promote new sports among the youth.

Phygital International works in partnership with the World Phygital Community (WPC) which brings together 98 countries.

On October 13, it was announced that the 2026 Games of the Future unique tournament will be held in Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, President Tokayev attended the Games of the Future opening ceremony in Kazan.