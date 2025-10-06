FC Kairat’s next opponent secures convincing away victory

AEK Larnaca currently ranks fifth in the Cypriot league, while Pafos, Kairat’s upcoming Champions League rival, sits in second place. The hosts opened the scoring in the second minute, but Pafos quickly leveled the match, with Domingos Quina netting the equalizer in the 15th minute.

Quina then doubled his tally, giving the visitors a 2–1 lead heading into halftime. The game’s decisive moments came in the final ten minutes: Pafos player Anderson scored the team’s third goal, and although Larnaca pulled one back in the 86th minute, Vlad Dragomir sealed the result at 4–2 just two minutes later.

The Cypriot champions are clearly in excellent form. The next Champions League clash between Kairat and Pafos is set to take place in Almaty on October 21.

As reported earlier, FC Kairat's Sherkhan Kalmurza has become the team's most popular goalkeeper, surpassing Temirlan Anarbekov and Aleksandr Zarutskiy in Instagram followers.