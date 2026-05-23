Dastan Satpaev receives university scholarship in Kazakhstan

The scholarship grant was presented to Satpaev by Kairat Zakiryanov, President of the Kazakh Academy of Sports and Tourism, who emphasized the importance of balancing education and sports.

Satpaev’s dedication to football has also gained international recognition, previously attracting the attention of the English club Chelsea FC. News of the young athlete receiving an invitation from an overseas club has become a significant moment for Kazakh football.

It has not yet been specified how Satpaev will be able to use the grant, given his planned move to London.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Alberto Bettiol of XDS Astana Team has delivered a standout performance to win Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia.