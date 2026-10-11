Burnley dominated the first half, scoring three goals in quick succession. Jacob Bruun Larsen opened the scoring in the 13th minute, before Zeki Amdouni doubled the lead six minutes later and Reo Hatate added a third in the 25th minute.

After the break, Marcus Edwards completed the rout in the 87th minute with an impressive goal following a corner kick.

Satpaev, who recently recovered from injury, was included in the matchday squad and started on the bench. The Kazakh forward came on in the 74th minute, replacing Bruun Larsen, with Burnley already holding a three-goal lead.

The result marked Burnley's first Championship victory of the season. The team now has seven points and has moved up one place in the standings, although it remains in the relegation zone in 23rd position.

Earlier, it was reported that Dastan Satpaev, a forward playing for London's Chelsea and the Kazakhstan national team, will continue his career at Burnley on a season-long loan.