Danube River drop forces Romanian reactor shutdown

Nuclearelectrica announced in a press release that it began the controlled shutdown procedures for Unit 2 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday morning.

The decision to halt Unit 2 was made due to "the continuous and significant decline in the Danube River's water levels", said the firm.

It added that the controlled shutdown is being executed in strict adherence to safety protocols, with close monitoring of equipment status and forecasts of the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA).

Nuclearelectrica added that specialists will determine the timeline for reconnecting the nuclear units based on future projections of the Danube's water levels.

"Until then, Romania will rely on electricity imports to meet its power needs," local media Digi 24 reported.

The company also assured that maintaining both units in a safe, shut-down state will not compromise nuclear safety parameters, posing no risks to the environment or the public.

Nuclearelectrica shut down one of the two reactors at the Cernavoda power plant last month.

Earlier, it was reported that the Romanian Army carried out an underwater demolition operation on Monday to improve the flow of water from the Danube River toward the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.