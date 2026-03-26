Danish PM faces tough path to third term after election setback

Political parties are expected to begin negotiations to determine the composition of the next government, with discussions likely to be prolonged and complex.

Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party recorded its worst result since 1903, securing 38 seats in the 179-member parliament, down from 50 seats in the previous election. The outcome reflects voter concerns over immigration, rising living costs, and welfare issues.

The left-wing bloc won 84 seats, while right-leaning parties secured 77, leaving both sides short of the 90 seats required for a majority. This positions the centrist Moderates Party, led by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, as a potential kingmaker with its 14 seats.

Despite the setback, the Social Democrats remain the largest party with 21.9% of the vote, leaving open the possibility of Frederiksen forming a new coalition and securing a third term.

Domestic issues dominated the campaign, overshadowing Frederiksen’s firm stance against U.S. President Donald Trump over his repeated interest in acquiring Greenland. In January, she warned that such a move would effectively mark “the end of NATO.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Denmark would hold a parliamentary election on March 24, as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sought to capitalize on rising support linked to her firm stance against renewed U.S. interest in Greenland.