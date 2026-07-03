Danilina beats Putintseva to reach Wimbledon 2026 women’s doubles second round

Ranked No. 6 in doubles, Danilina is partnering with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić. The pair entered the tournament as the third seeds.

In the opening round, Danilina and Krunić faced Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

The match went the full three sets, with the Kazakh-Serbian duo claiming a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win.

The contest lasted 2 hours and 1 minute. Danilina and Krunić hit four aces, committed one double fault, and converted three of 14 break-point opportunities.

Danilina and Krunić will next face the winners of the first-round matches between Sorana Cîrstea and Anna Kalinskaya, and between Dayana Yastremska and Anhelina Kalinina.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik was eliminated in the opening round of the 2026 Wimbledon doubles.